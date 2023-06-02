Gold price is treading water above the $1,970 level on the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) day, as the US Dollar (USD) is licking its wounds, in the face of an upbeat market mood and mixed US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes a sustained move above $1,992 on weak US Nonfarm Payrolls - June 1, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls can stay hopeful above $1,968, US NFP, Fed clues eyed – Confluence Detector - June 1, 2023
- Revival Gold (TSX:RVG) Price Target Decreased by 12.64% to 1.94 - June 1, 2023