Gold price is aiming to surpass $2,020.00 as its appeal has improved amid US debt ceiling concerns. An extension in the US debt ceiling would result in a downgrade of the US long-term outlook. Gold price is marching towards $2,048.75 after a symmetrical triangle breakout.
