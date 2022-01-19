Gold price remains vulnerable while within a symmetrical triangle on the 4H chart. Gold price fell to a fresh five-day low of $1,807 on Tuesday, having faced rejection once again above $1,820. Sellers …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/EUR retreats after two-month-old resistance rejected bulls, yields, inflation eyed - January 19, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes additional declines amid firmer yields, $1,806 support holds the key - January 19, 2022
- Gold Prices Today: Gold, Silver Futures Flat On Muted Global Trend - January 19, 2022