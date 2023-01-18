Gold price is on a three-day corrective decline as the US Dollar recovery gathers strength. United States Retail Sales and Producer Price Index data eyed for fresh impetus. The USD/JPY upsurge powers the US Dollar but US Treasury bond yields plunge.
