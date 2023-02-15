Federal Reserve officials remained hawkish on interest rates despite softer United States inflation. Fed talks weighed on XAU/USD via upbeat US Treasury bond yields, US Dollar. Risk catalyst, US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes further downside on hawkish Federal Reserve talks - February 14, 2023
- Gold dips as Fed holds firm stance on inflation - February 14, 2023
- As gold prices head north… check insurance for jewellery and watches - February 14, 2023