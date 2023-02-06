Gold price has faced barricades around the 23.6% Fibo retracement at $1,880.00 as yields soar. The commentary from Fed Powell about interest rate guidance will be keenly watched. The USD Index has refreshed its four-week high at 103.28 amid a risk-off mood.
