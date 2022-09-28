Gold has confirmed a major “double top.” Strategists at Credit Suisse expect further weakness. Important resistance seen at the 55-DMA “Gold below $1,691/76 has confirmed a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes next support at $1,560 below $1,618/16 – Credit Suisse - September 28, 2022
- Commodity Superfast: Cotton, Gold, Silver Prices Drop; Where Will You Get Profit Today? Watch To Know Experts Opinion - September 28, 2022
- Remembering our Gold Star Mothers and families | READER COMMENTARY - September 28, 2022