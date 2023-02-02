Gold price remains sidelined around multi-day top, stays firmer past $1,950 confluence level. Fewer technical hurdles, expected hawkish outcomes from ECB keep XAU/USD buyers hopeful. US second-tier …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold hits more than 9-month high after Powell strikes dovish tone - February 1, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes smooth run-up towards $1,980 – Confluence Detector - February 1, 2023
- Gold holds 9-mth high as dollar sinks, recession fears resurface - February 1, 2023