Gold’s (XAU/USD) extended its downside consolidation phase on Wednesday and fell over 1%, having closed the day well above the key $1850 level. Gold faced a double whammy amid a broadly stronger US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces a double whammy, $1850 support at risk? - November 12, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD mildly bid in Asia as US treasury yields soften - November 11, 2020
- Gold mildly bid in Asia as US treasury yields soften - November 11, 2020