Gold prices have lost their steam as the DXY has rebounded firmly. Investors are pouring funds into the DXY on expectations of a bumper rate hike by the Fed. Fed’s interest rate could peak around 4-5% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces barricades around $1,680 as DXY rebounds, Fed policy in focus - September 20, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls to take over control above $1,680 - September 20, 2022
- Gold Price Today, 20 Sep 2022: MCX gold falls ahead of US Fed policy decision; check support, resistance - September 20, 2022