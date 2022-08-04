The downbeat consensus for the US NFP will keep gold bulls solid ahead. Gold price (XAU/USD) has sensed minor selling pressure after hitting a high of $1,794.91. The precious metal is directed to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces hurdles in the $1,800 area, DXY below 106.00 ahead of US NFP - August 4, 2022
- What Lies Ahead for Gold & Commodity ETFs - August 4, 2022
- Signal Gold Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results - August 4, 2022