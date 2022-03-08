Gold is hamstrung by the strength of the US dollar. Technically, the bulls might have a hard time pulling away from the hourly W-formation. ECB and Fed divergence should underpin the greenback while …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD faces rejection once again at $2,000 amid improved mood - March 7, 2022
- Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices Rise By Rs 10,000. Check Latest Gold Rates In Your City On March 8, 2022 Here - March 7, 2022
- Dow Fell, Oil and Gold Surged—and What Else Happened in the Stock Market Today - March 7, 2022