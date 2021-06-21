Update: Gold price has turned positive for the first time in one week, having found some support just above $1760. The ongoing decline in the US Treasury yield across the curve is saving the day for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD finding its feet above $1770 amid sell-off in Treasury yields
Update: Gold price has turned positive for the first time in one week, having found some support just above $1760. The ongoing decline in the US Treasury yield across the curve is saving the day for …