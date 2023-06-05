Gold price (XAU/USD) has found an intermediate support of around $1,943.00 in the early European session. The downside in the precious metal has intervened for the short-term, however, more losses are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD finds short-term cushion above $1,940, more downside looks solid - June 5, 2023
- Gold Price Balanced in India; Slips in the Bullion Markets After Rise in U.S. Payrolls - June 5, 2023
- Gold Price Today, 5 June: Gold sinks on stronger dollar; resistance seen at Rs 60,150, support at Rs 59,380 - June 5, 2023