Gold remained steadily firm, around $1870 ahead of Powell’s speech. US Federal Reserve officials expect rates to peak above 5%, with some estimating 5.4%. Gold Price Forecast: To remain neutral biased …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD firms at around $1870 as the USD turns almost flat - February 7, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Holding above $1,860, but upside still seen limited - February 7, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Bounce Slightly - February 7, 2023