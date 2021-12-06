Gold struggled to capitalize on Friday’s goodish rebound from a one-month low touched in the previous day and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on the first day of a new trading week. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flat-lined below 100/200-DMAs confluence resistance - December 6, 2021
- Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 5th December 2021 - December 6, 2021
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $1790.80, Weakens Under $1781.00 - December 6, 2021