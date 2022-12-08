Gold price reverses an intraday dip to the $1,780 area and climbs to the top end of its daily trading range heading into the North American session. The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Could Test $1,800 Before New Year 2023 - December 8, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flat-lines around $1,785, awaits upcoming FOMC meeting - December 8, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds tight range as traders hunker down for Fed - December 8, 2022