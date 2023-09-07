Our Technical Confluence indicator suggests that the Gold Price prods the lower end of the short-term trading range while fading the bearish bias after five-day losing streak. That said, the XAU/USD remains within a strong trading range between $1,935 and $1,915 despite falling in recent days.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Investor allocation to gold is at its highest level in 11 years, JPMorgan strategist says - September 7, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,915 key support, Fed talks eyed – Confluence Detector - September 7, 2023
- Gold price goes down by Rs 400 per tola - September 7, 2023