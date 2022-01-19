Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with 50/100-SMA as yields seesaw at multi-month peak

Gold prices consolidate recent losses as key SMA confluence test bears. US Treasury yields grind higher after refreshing two-year top on Fed rate hike bets. Virus woes escalate and so do geopolitical …
