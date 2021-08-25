Firmer Treasury yields, strong equities trouble gold traders despite USD weakness keeping buyers hopeful. Sideways moves are expected as key risk data/events scheduled for release. Gold (XAU/USD) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with 50-DMA ahead of Jackson Hole, US data - August 25, 2021
- Best price for Saints Row Gold Edition on Xbox One - August 25, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Pullback From 200 Day EMA - August 25, 2021