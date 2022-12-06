Solid economic data from the United States would keep the Federal Reserve pressured. Gold Price Forecast: A break below $1760 will exacerbate a fall to $1725; otherwise, a rally to $1786 is on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD fluctuates around $1770 as solid US data justify Fed tightening - December 6, 2022
- Gold prices score a partial rebound, but hold below key $1,800 level - December 6, 2022
- Gold prices hit record levels on Tuesday - December 6, 2022