Gold price oscillates in the $2030 – $2050 range following the Fed’s decision to hold interest rates steady. Fed officials voted unanimously and emphasized the need to see inflation lowering toward 2% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD looks north with a triangle breakout in play - February 1, 2024
- Gold price climbs back closer to over two-week high touched on Wednesday - February 1, 2024
- Gold prices gain as traders assess hopes for sizeable Fed rate cut - February 1, 2024