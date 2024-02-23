Gold price makes another run toward the $2,033 barrier amid an upbeat mood on Friday. US Dollar sellers ignore positive US Treasury bond yields and hawkish Fedspeak. Gold price remains poised for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD focuses on weekly close above $2,033, Fed’s Monetary Policy Report eyed - February 22, 2024
- TDG Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement - February 22, 2024
- US Dollar’s Bullish Bias Holds Steady; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold Prices - February 22, 2024