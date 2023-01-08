Gold price makes rounds to seven-month high as bulls take a breather. Mixed data from United States weighed on Treasury bond yields, US Dollar and propelled XAU/USD price. Upbeat signals from China …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds higher ahead of United States Inflation - January 8, 2023
- Gold price inflates by Tk 2, 333 per bhori - January 8, 2023
- 4 Gold Stocks Breaking Upward To New 6-Month Highs - January 8, 2023