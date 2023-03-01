Gold price retreats from the highest levels in one week, renews intraday low of late. Firmer United States Treasury bond yields underpin US Dollar strength and weigh on XAU/USD price. Hawkish Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges down on firmer dollar, rate-hike outlook - February 28, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD grinds lower ahead of key United States Purchasing Managers’ Index numbers - February 28, 2023
- Gold Coast real estate data shows unit prices rising at faster rate than houses - February 28, 2023