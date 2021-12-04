In Gold, however, prices are sitting on trendline support as part of a recently-built bear flag formation. Should the trendline in gold begin to give way, there’s a nearby Fibonacci level around 1771 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Grinds Support in Bear Flag Formation - December 4, 2021
- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Has A Gold Mine On Its Hands - December 4, 2021
- Gold Price Breaks Below Key Short-term Support And Gold Stocks Are Showing The Way - December 4, 2021