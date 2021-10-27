Losing its shine and the 1,800 threshold Update: Gold edged lower for the second successive day and dropped back closer to the overnight swing lows heading into the European session. Currently …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hangs near weekly lows, below $1,800 mark - October 27, 2021
- Gold Price Today Sees Huge Drop, Rs 8,500 Down from Record High Ahead of Dhanteras - October 27, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to retain a bullish bias above 50-DMA at $1780 - October 27, 2021