Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD has room to rise amid inflation fears and bull cross

Gold price probes multi-day highs as inflation and geopolitical woes underpin. The US dollar eases with the Treasury yields, as the market mood improves. Buying resurgence could see a test of $1,835 …
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
