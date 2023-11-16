If and when rates markets calm down, this will likely create a drag on Gold prices. US rates can come off more and sooner than rates in other OECD economies, signalling possible dollar weakness ahead, creating a tailwind for Gold. With a recession in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD has some upside left from here – SocGen - November 16, 2023
- Gold rate today jumps on ease in US Fed rate hike. Buy or wait for correction? - November 16, 2023
- Gold prices continue to soar for 3rd day in a row - November 16, 2023