Risk appetite and higher US bonds have hit gold futures. XAU/USD’s bearish momentum might increase below $1,745. Gold futures have dropped sharply on Friday, hurt by a combination of factors that have …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD, hit by risk appetite, finds support below $1,770 - October 15, 2021
- Gold ends lower, but prices log strongest weekly gain since early September - October 15, 2021
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Reverse on Strong Treasury Yields Gains - October 15, 2021