Gold traders will use the Fed Minutes to determine whether the central bank’s hawkish stance is fading or likely to increase.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Yellow metal touches 2-year high of Rs 55,546, silver at Rs 70,573 - January 3, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Hits 6-month Peak on Technical Move Ahead of Fed Minutes - January 3, 2023
- Gold Hits 6-Month High Ahead Of Fed Minutes Release — Why Experts See A Bright 2023 For Bullion - January 3, 2023