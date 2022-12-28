Gold prices extended losses during the American session and printed a fresh daily low at $1,797. Currently, XAU/USD is hovering around $1,800 with a bearish bias. A slide back under $1,800 would make gold vulnerable to a decline to test an uptrend line around $1,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hits daily lows under $1,800 - December 28, 2022
- If Gold Rises In 2023, Newmont’s Cash Dividend Trounces Treasury Bonds - December 28, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to enjoy further gains towards $1,876/96 and potentially beyond – Credit Suisse - December 28, 2022