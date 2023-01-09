Gold price hits an eight-month high on Monday and is supported by a combination of factors. The prospects for less aggressive Fed rate hikes weigh on the US Dollar and remain supportive. The prevalent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Marathon Gold: Patience Required - January 9, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hits eight-month high, bulls retain control amid weaker US Dollar - January 9, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Bets on Less-Aggressive Fed Spur Demand Optimism - January 9, 2023