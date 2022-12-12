On a quiet Monday ahead of key events, XAU/USD is falling by more than $10, hovering around $1,784, the lowest level since Thursday. The yellow metal is extending the retreat from above $1,800. Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hits fresh daily lows under $1,785 - December 12, 2022
- How to invest in gold for beginners - December 12, 2022
- Gold Price today, 12 December 2022: Gold falls Rs 109; silver climbs Rs 934 - December 12, 2022