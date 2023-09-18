On Monday, the Gold spot price XAU/USD is holding above the 20 and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) convergence at $1,922-1,923, rising to $1,930. Markets remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed), Bank of England (BoE) and Bank of Japan (BoJ), where the British bank is the only one expected to hike rates.
