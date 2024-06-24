Gold price trades on a weaker note near $2,320 in Monday’s early Asian session. The stronger US PMI data and Fed’s hawkish stance create headwinds for yellow metal. Safe-haven flows amid the Middle East geopolitical tensions might cap the Gold price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds below $2,350 on stronger US PMI data - June 23, 2024
- FindBullionPrices.com Provides Essential Resource for Investors Amidst Global Economic Uncertainty and Rising Gold Prices - June 23, 2024
- Gold Prices Forecast: Will Core PCE Shape Fed Policy and Market Sentiment? - June 22, 2024