The US Dollar has sensed support around 106.00 amid a quiet market mood. The preliminary GDP for the third quarter is seen unchanged at 2.6%., however, a decline would delight the Fed. Gold price (XAU …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds gains above $1,750 as US GDP hogs limelight - November 27, 2022
- Gold price forecast: XAU/USD breakout pulls back, tests support at …Gold price forecast: XAU/USD breakout pulls back, tests support at … - November 27, 2022
- Gold Price Consolidates, Is a Bullish Flag Being Formed? - November 27, 2022