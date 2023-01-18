Gold price (XAU/USD) is displaying a sideways auction profile above the round-level support of $1,900.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is managing to sustain above $1,900.00, however, the downside seems supportive amid rising US Treasury yields after the hawkish commentary from Richmond Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank,
