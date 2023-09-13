Gold price attempts to snap the previous day’s losses, trading higher around $1,910 per troy ounce during the early trading hours of the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair is experiencing an uptick due to the downbeat US Dollar (USD).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds ground above $1,910 to retrace the recent losses - September 12, 2023
- Gold Edges Up Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data - September 12, 2023
- Gold Opportunities In The Outback - September 12, 2023