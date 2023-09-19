The markets are factoring in a 25 basis point rate hike by the end of 2023. Additionally, the resilience of recent economic data from the US is bolstering the possibility that the Fed may keep interest rates higher for a prolonged period, which could put a cap on the potential of the yellow metal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds ground above $1,930, central banks decisions eyed - September 18, 2023
- Wall Street moves sideways as investors look to Fed - September 18, 2023
- Wall Street moves sideways as investors await Fed - September 18, 2023