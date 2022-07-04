Gold is range-bound in a relatively quiet holiday trade on Monday. A break of Monday’s lows could be the catalyst for a long squeeze and open prospects of a significant move to the downside. The Fed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds in the quiet before the storm - July 4, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Pull Back After Initial Gap Higher - July 4, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Bears don’t need to take holidays - July 4, 2022