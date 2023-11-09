Gold price gains ground around $1,958 despite the firmer USD. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell boost the US Dollar and US Treasury bond yields. The escalating tensions in the Middle East might cap gold’s downside. Gold …
