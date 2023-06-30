Gold price fails to attract any buyers or build on the overnight bounce from a multi-month low. Hawkish major central banks continue to act as a headwind for the non-yielding commodity. The US Dollar stands tall near a two-week high and also contributes to capping the XAU/USD.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds steady above $1,900, US PCE Price Index eyed for fresh impetus - June 29, 2023
- Gold Slightly Higher; Price Pressure May Persist - June 29, 2023
- Gold eyes break below $1,900 support as Fed fears mount - June 29, 2023