On the contrary, the lower band of the Bollinger on one-day, Fibonacci 61.8% on one-day and Pivot Point one-week S1 together restricts the XAU/USD downside near the $1,900 psychological magnet. It’s worth observing that the Pivot Point one-month S1, around $1,905, offers immediate support to the Gold sellers.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers $1,900, eyes on data for Fed’s hawkish signs – Confluence Detector - June 30, 2023
- Gold, silver price today, June 30, 2023: Precious metals witness dip on MCX | Check latest rates here - June 30, 2023
- Gold holds near mid-March lows on higher Fed rate path ahead - June 30, 2023