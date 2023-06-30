On the contrary, the lower band of the Bollinger on one-day, Fibonacci 61.8% on one-day and Pivot Point one-week S1 together restricts the XAU/USD downside near the $1,900 psychological magnet. It’s worth observing that the Pivot Point one-month S1, around $1,905, offers immediate support to the Gold sellers.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)