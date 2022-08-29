Worldwide central bank hawkish rhetoric, weighed on market sentiment, a tailwind for gold price. Gold Price Forecast: It could test $1800 if buyers reclaim $1770; otherwise, it could fall towards …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers around $1740, post Jackson Hole hawkish rhetoric - August 29, 2022
- Gold recovers from one-month low as U.S. dollar backtracks - August 29, 2022
- Gold price falls by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan - August 29, 2022