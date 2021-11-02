Festive demand at the world’s largest gold customer eyed, Fed’s verdict important too. US Treasury yields print three-day downtrend but the US dollar remains indecisive. Gold (XAU/USD) remains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers around $1,800 with eyes on India, Fed - November 2, 2021
- Dubai: Gold prices rise, 24K trades at Dh217.25 per gram - November 2, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease on dollar uptick as Fed policy verdict looms - November 2, 2021