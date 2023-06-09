The XAU/USD is currently experiencing mild losses around the $1,960 area but it remains poised for a weekly gain. However, the expectations for the pause on rate hikes by the Federal Reserve act as a tailwind for Gold, while rising US bond yields limit its upside potential.
