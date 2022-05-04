Gold prices fade the previous day’s bounce off important support amid failures to cross short-term resistance confluence. Sentiment dwindles as traders anticipate Fed to match already priced in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers inside the key $1,855-80 zone as bears await Fed’s showdown - May 4, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold falls as yields gain in run up to Fed rate hike decision - May 4, 2022
- Rackensack property on the market: Live off the grid with 360 views, gold mines and a helipad - May 3, 2022