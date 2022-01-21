Gold prices consolidate recent gains at two-month high. Yields, stock futures drop as pre-Fed caution grows after Yellen’s comments. US-China news, mixed data fails to underpin buying momentum around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers near yearly resistance of $1,848 on sour sentiment, Fed eyed - January 20, 2022
- Things To Consider When Buying Gold Resource Corporation (AMEX:GORO) Shares - January 20, 2022
- Russian bear and inflationary hydra sent gold price to $1,840 - January 20, 2022