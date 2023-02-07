Correction of the Gold price – what is going to happen next? Strategists at Commerzbank note that interest rate expectations are still the main factor driving the yellow metal. “Interest rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD in correction mode – Commerzbank - February 7, 2023
- Commodity Superfast: Gold And Silver Prices Rise On Strong Dollar, Know Today’s Latest Rates - February 7, 2023
- gold price today february 7 gold recovers on softer dollar as traders await economic cues check rate in delhi mumbai other cities - February 7, 2023